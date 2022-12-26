The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Free State Chairperson Mapheule Liphoko says it can’t be that a black man still has a no-go area in this day and age. His sentiments come after two teen boys were allegedly told on Christmas Day that they couldn’t utilize the Maselspoort holiday resort’s swimming pool, outside Bloemfontein, as they apparently didn’t belong there.

A group of EFF members visited the facility chanting revolutionary songs by the pool, after the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

Liphoko says the EFF will be constantly monitoring the common assault case that was opened with the police.

“We want to condemn in the strongest point as possible, it cannot be that a black man still has no-go areas, this time and day. And we met with the provincial commissioner of the police, he promised us he’s dealing with the matter and we’re here to supervise. We still have to meet with the management. We’re told that some of them are enablers of racism and that’s why there are segregated pools for certain people and not black people. So, we’re supervising, at best take a swim.”

The party has also released a statement, blaming the resort management “for enabling such actions by having whites-only pool that made those white racists think that’s the space for whites only.”

Free State Police are investigating an alleged assault of two teenage boys by a group of white males at the resort. A video showing the altercation is doing the rounds on social media with Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela calling the incident disgusting.

MEC for Tourism in the Free State Makalo Mohale is demanding the removal of those who were behind the alleged racism incident that took place at the Maselpoort Resort outside Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.

MEC Mohale says they have asked for the removal of those accused of having assaulted the two teenage boys.

“One of the issues that when we were discussing with them, they have agreed that indeed that incident also contravenes the terms of the stay. One of the conditions for visitors to be at the facility, is for them to conduct themselves within the law and that incident clearly has contravened the law provisions of the country because racism is unconstitutional. So, when someone is doing something that is unlawful and unconstitutional, (that person) does not deserve a space in any of the tourists facilities, at least in the province and surely, in the country. So, those guys don’t deserve to be within this facility. So they have assured us that before I leave this facility, they would have left.”

Earlier, the Maselpoort Resort outside Bloemfontein in the Free State said those who accused of attacks on two teens at the resorts swimming pool in the alleged racist incident were still residing at the resort following the incident.

The resort’s Nick Mitchell said they were a resort that didn’t condone racism and that does not allow any segregation or racism.

The incident has sparked reaction from the community, government and political parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters as well as the ANC in the Free State.

Mitchell says they’re leaving everything to the law enforcement officials.

“At this moment the police are handling the situation. As mentioned, there is the police case opened against the parties involved.”

Premier Ntombela has condemned the alleged racism incident.

In a statement released through her spokesperson Palesa Chubisi, Ntombela says the incident is disgusting.

“Premier Sisi Ntombela has noted with disgust, the video circulating on social media of white men seen attacking children at the Maselspoort resort on Christmas Day. Premier Ntombela has, therefore, instructed the MEC responsible for the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, to deal with this matter with all the urgency it deserves and also engage law enforcement agencies.”

