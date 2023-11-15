Israeli military provides al-Shifa hospital with incubators 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Israeli military said on Wednesday its forces have provided incubators and baby food to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza even as it conducts a raid against Hamas there.

“Our precise and targeted operation against Hamas in the Shifa Hospital is still under way. We can confirm that incubators, baby food and medical supplies brought by IDF (Israel Defence Forces) tanks from Israel have successfully reached the Shifa hospital,” the military said.

Earlier, the al-Shifa hospital was attacked. Live ammunition was used to fire at the hospital, causing panic among patients.

Electricity, internet and communication have been cut-off from the hospital.

Meanwhile, a Norwegian physician, Dr. Mads Gilbert, who was a volunteer at the hospital arrived in South Africa.

He says he would have loved to have been in Gaza to lend a hand.

Gilbert says, “I am very sad to be here because I should have been in Gaza. But also I am extremely happy to be here to see all the good people of South Africa standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza. More is needed than ever. This night Israeli attack forces entered into one of the most holy places of human compassion and human solidarity and care – the hospital.”

Additional reporting by Ditaba Tsotetsi.