Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say that one of its officers, Colonel Sayad Khodai, was killed in a rare assassination in Tehran, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency

Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on Khodai, as reported by an informed source.

Khodai was said to be “one of the defenders of the shrines”, this is in reference to military personnel or advisers which Iran says fight on its behalf to protect Shi’ite sites in Iraq or Syria against groups such as Islamic State.

Posted by JasonMBrodsky Policy Director at United Against Nuclear Iran

. #Iran watcher & wonk. Middle East analyst. Research: leadership dynamics in Iran, IRGC, & Iran’s proxies & partners.

Photo of #Iran IRGC Quds Force officer Hassan Sayad Khodayari, who was assassinated today. pic.twitter.com/qWyu6xBOQm — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) May 22, 2022

The “defenders of the shrines” also include Afghan and Pakistani volunteers.

Iran has been sending fighters to Syria since the early stages of its civil war to support its ally, President Basharal-Assad, against Sunni rebels.