A court in Paris will on Wednesday hear the final arguments in the case to determine whether or not France should have provided struggle activist, Dulcie September, with protection before her assassination in the city in 1988.

September, who hailed from Cape Town, was forced into exile in the 70s and was the ANC’s chief representative in France.

No one has been held accountable for the assassination.

Shot five times from behind as she was opening the ANC office in Paris, the former teacher was part of various liberal movements against the apartheid government before joining the ANC.

Arrested and detained without trial, she was convicted of sabotage in 1964 and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Upon her release, September was placed on a five-year banning order, prohibiting her from teaching and engaging in any political activity.

September’s nephew, Michael Arendse, says they are heartened that this hearing is finally taking place, even though it does not deal with who had murdered her and the reason for doing so.

“Aunt Dulcie had asked twice for protection from the French police when she informed them that her life was in danger. What we are hoping to achieve is a positive outcome. The court will decide on whether the French state should have provided her with protection when she requested it.”

Murder in Paris film honouring September’s life

In March last year, Murder in Paris, a political crime thriller that traces the motives for September’s assasination was launched.

As part of the SABC’s Human Rights Day celebrations in 2021, the public broadcaster premiered the film in commemoration of September’s death.

Murder in Paris Director, Enver Samuel, gives more details about the film:

-Additonal reporting by Corbin August