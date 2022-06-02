The North West Department of Community Safety has assured the families who lost their two children in an accident between Bloemhof in North West and Hoopstad in the Free State that investigations will are being done into the cause of the crash.

MEC Sello Lehari was at the crash scene earlier on Thursday. He has sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished learners who sustained injuries, a speedy recovery.

“The Department of Education in the province of North West and the Department of Community Safety in North West, together with counter MECs from Free State are working on this matter. The case is there. The police from North West are investigating. So, we are waiting for the investigation and we will take it from there. So, we are very sorry, two learners passed on. Maybe some of them would be future leaders, some of them they’d be future professionals, doctors, teachers, and nurses.”