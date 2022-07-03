Today marks exactly six months since the National Assembly building was completely destroyed after a fire that was put off, re-ignited in the afternoon on the 3rd of January.

The fire was allegedly started in the Old Assembly building and spread to the New National Assembly.

The fire which started burning on Sunday, a day after New Year’s Day, was contained in the National Assembly building on January 3rd 2022, was re-ignited just after 4 PM.

The fire burnt into the evening, causing the total destruction to offices and the collapse of the National Assembly Chamber.

Six months later and various investigations still continue.

Zandile Mafe who is accused of starting the fire was arrested and remains in custody.