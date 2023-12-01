INFOGRAPHIC | World AIDS Day 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The 1st of December marks World AIDS Day.

This day is a global commemoration that contributes significantly to raising the awareness of HIV treatment, prevention and the progress made so far within the HIV/AIDS community.

This year’s theme is, “Let Communities Lead”, which places communities at the forefront of confronting the barriers that are driving the global epidemic further.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) calls for a renewed commitment through community-led programmes as the world concentrates on accelerating efforts to meet the global goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Below is an Infographic that illustrates UNAIDS World AIDS Day 2023 data:

