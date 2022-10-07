Transnet strengthens security measures throughout its businesses in response to a wage strike.

Transnet declared the strike unlawful, claiming that the United National Transport Union (Untu) failed to follow proper processes under the Labour Relations Act.

Transnet workers maintained their wage strike on Thursday, and the state-owned corporation claimed it has contingency preparations in place should the protest spread throughout its activities.

After failed negotiations, workers affiliated with Untu, the country’s largest union, protested.

Untu rejected the company’s proposed 1.5% salary rise, calling it an “insult.”

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi stated that their facilities will be safeguarded.

“We are adopting safety precautions throughout our operations to protect both our assets and the people who have reported for duty.”

