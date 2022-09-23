Unions representing SABC staff will in the next 14 days engage their members across the country to finalise where workers will be picketing over wages.

Unions, Broadcasting, Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have met the SABC under the auspices of the CCMA at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.

Workers plan to undertake an industrial strike over pay dispute.

The unions have rejected all three offers by the SABC, one of which is a 3% increase, not backdated. Instead, they are demanding a R20 000 once-off payment for the 2021/22 financial year, an 8%% increase across the board, and a R500 housing allowance hike for 2022/23.

The CWU’s Nathan Bowers says picketing rules were discussed.

“What is still outstanding is where we are going to picket. You must remember we are going to picket in nine provinces. For example, in Cape Town, we must get the input from parliament as the landlord to say they agree with us on whether we can picket where we suggested. We want to picket in front of the statue. But there are areas like in Mpumalanga where there is a private owner. They’ve got a lease there. So, they must be involved. But then also we want to finalise with our comrades in Free State, KZN, Eastern Cape. We want to be certain as to what entrances we want to be taking.”

The meeting between unions representing SABC staff started at 10 this morning and was chaired by CCMA commissioner Dudu Madubanya.

SABC workers unions meet with the CCMA to finalise plans for a strike over salaries: