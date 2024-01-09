INFOGRAPHIC | SA’s legal team at the ICJ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Legal teams representing Israel and South Africa are gearing up for a highly anticipated case at the International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday.

South Africa is seeking intervention from the ICJ to prevent Israel from committing acts of genocide in Gaza and calling for a halt to combat operations.

The application was submitted on the 29th of December last year, marking the first case since Israel initiated military action in response to Hamas’ October 7 terror attack.

The case is likely to face strong opposition from Israel’s allies.

Below is an infographic that shows South Africa’s legal team at the International Court of Justice:

