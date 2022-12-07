President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed papers with the Constitutional Court to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.

A Section 89 independent panel investigating the President’s involvement in his farm robbery in Limpopo has issued damning findings against him.

Former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo headed the panel that determined Ramaphosa may have violated the law and committed serious misconduct.

The infographic below illustrates Ramaphosa’s petition to not resign as President:

<br />

Ramaphosa seeks review of Section 89 report in ConCourt by SABC Digital News