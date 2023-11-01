INFOGRAPHIC | MTBPS summarised

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) earlier today. The economy of South Africa has grown by 0.9% despite having high load shedding levels, and there is also a 0.8% growth in real GDP in 2023.

The minister also mentioned that there is an extension of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for another year, with R34 billion allocated.

Below is an infographic summarising the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement:

<br />