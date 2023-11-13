INFOGRAPHIC | Criteria for independent candidates in 2024 elections

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The 2024 National and Provincial elections will be the first general election since 1994 to permit independent candidates to compete for seats at both the national and provincial levels.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the Electoral Amendment Act 1 of 2023 in April 2023, enabling the participation of independent candidates in the upcoming elections.

BELOW is an infographic explaining all you need to know about independent candidates:

Independent candidates (09/11/2023) by SABC Digital News