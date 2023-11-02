India demolish Sri Lanka and qualify for semi finals

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

India have qualified for the cricket world cup semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs in Mumbai. India batted first and scored 357 for eight before bowling Sri Lanka out for just 55 runs.

Sri Lanka won the toss and invited India to bat. Rohit Sharma was dismissed with the second ball of the innings and that was basically the biggest joy for Sri Lanka in the match. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill added 189 for the second wicket and Gill’s 92 was the best score in the innings, while Kohli scored 88.

Shreyas Iyer contributed 82 runs and even though Sri Lanka managed to take eight wickets, India’s total was a challenging one. Sri Lanka however looked like they were batting not only on a different pitch but in a different stadium and country all together. They lost their first four wickets while scoring only three runs.

The match was effectively over but the rest of the batting line-up showed little commitment to limit the embarrassment. And while Mohammed Siraj was the chief destroyer up front, Mohammed Shami took care of the rest and finished with five wickets for 18 runs.

India remain unbeaten after seven matches and next take on South Africa on Sunday. – Harry Olivier