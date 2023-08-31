The inaugural African Critical Minerals Summit has resolved to invite more African countries to bolster efforts to develop the continent’s critical mineral strategies.

South Africa is currently working with five other countries on the continent to ensure that there are maximum benefits from Africa’s abundant resources.

This week, South Africa has brought together stakeholders, industry experts, policy makers and investors from the continent to explore opportunities from rare minerals in boosting developing economies.

The summit has been described as a success with a number of countries agreeing to harmonise policies as a start towards unlocking opportunities from critical mineral resources.

The two-day summit ends at the Sandton Convention Centre with a consensus that Africa must unite and collectively develop a strategy on the utilisation of its mineral resource endowment to transform African economies, eradicate poverty, and ensure Africa’s sustainable growth and development.

“We have enough minerals in Africa for energy transition, we therefore need to foster continental agreements to boost the Africa free continental trade area and we believe such developments will continue to be anchored on critical mineral resources across the continent. We are all united with a common purpose to drive development for our people through integration,” says Nobuhle Nkabane, Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Various challenges were highlighted at the event as the continent works on a road map for Africa’s sustainable growth and development. Those in South Africa and around the continent want to see meaningful change.

“What is next is for us to look at the legislation on how to manage, how to control, how to protect and how to administer the sector of critical minerals. They don’t mean the same thing to all of us,” says Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga.

High Commissioner of Mozambique Maria Manuela Dos Santos Lucas adds, “Mozambique, as you know has kind of critical minerals. So there is a lot to learn from these countries, we had Zimbabwe that is advanced on beneficiation and added value and they have a legal framework, so we have learnt a lot.”

Association of Women in Mining SA’s Mamosa Modise says, “We are really impressed. We are going to change Africa and South Africa as women, so we want to see women that own the mines and want to make change in our local communities and in the lives of women that are working in the mines.”

The summit culminated in several agreements with the countries in attendance.

“We need to establish a forum for critical minerals as part of the roadmap at a continental level to help to create jobs and eradicate poverty, from here we need to define critical minerals strategically on our economic needs and social imperative as a continent. We need to add more countries. We need to set policies that will unlock beneficiation and value addiction from our critical minerals,” says Nkabane added.

Organisers have described the launch as a success and are now tasked with harmonising their respective legislations on critical mineral resources and inviting more countries to join.

“We are now going to be strategic in changing Africa and South Africa on critical minerals. We want to see more countries coming to the part, we have started something here and will now be going into SADC, ECOWAS and the AU. The country and Africa is rich with the minerals. We want a policy and legislation that will be all encompassing and believe that we have our work cut out,” says Malebogo Mohape, African Critical Minerals Summit Spokesperson.

South Africa and leaders of the African Critical Minerals summit say the new date for next year is set for the 29th and 30th of August 2024. They added that the work starts now. They plan to approach more countries on the continent and the African Union with the same vision for a concerted effort towards a comprehensive policy document on the strategic use of critical mineral resources for the benefit of the economies.