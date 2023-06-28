Residents of Inanda in Durban are trying to rebuild their houses after they were destroyed by storm winds and heavy rains yesterday. Scores of people were left without shelter when the strong winds blew the roofs of their homes yesterday afternoon.

Disaster management teams are assessing the extent of the damage that has been caused.

Sphamandla Gcumisa is amongst those who lost all their belongings.

“My house blew away while I was inside the house. When I saw that it was moving, I ran to my neighbour’s house. Unfortunately, my neighbour’s house also moved. There was heavy wind that blew away everything even the containers and it happened for a short while. It was really powerful, and it passed through. Right now, there’s nothing much we can be assisted with because we would like to get material to fix our houses so we can be able to move on with life.”

Meanwhile, a resident of Inanda, Bongani Ntuli, whose house was also blown away, says he is happy that none of them sustained injuries.

“It was around 15:00pm in the afternoon and we were inside the house when I saw people running outside and I was surprised as to why they are running. When I stepped outside I saw dust and roof tops flying in the air and we also ran outside to see what was happening. We have lost a lot. Our furniture has been severely damaged and our stock for our shops was also damaged. Luckily, we are alive, and no one has died.”

