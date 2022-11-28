Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to engage with community members in Harding in southern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The Ministerial Crime Prevention Imbizo provides a chance for communities to engage with the SAPS on crimes that threaten safety and security in their areas.

In particular, Cele is expected to address the increase in contact crimes, aggravated robberies and sexual offences in the district. In a similar engagement in Durban last month, Cele visited Inanda.

According to the latest crime statistics, the police station recorded the highest number of reported murders and rapes in the country between July and September this year.

Inanda Police Station records highest number of murders:

Following the release of the crime stats, residents of Inanda in Durban voiced their concern over the spiraling crime rate in the area.

The police station is yet again the leading station in the country for the number of murder and rape cases recorded between July to September this year, 99 murder cases were reported in this period.

Inanda is a heavily populated area with informal settlements and several liquor outlets. Some community members were reluctant to speak freely about what they believed were the root causes for the consistently high crime rate in their area.