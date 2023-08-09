Agriculture authorities say the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine on food security will top the agenda at the 13th Agricultural Summit being held in Modimolle, Limpopo.

This as ministers from BRICS member states, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are converging in a four-day summit.

The Agriculture Department’s Director-General Mooketsa Ramasodi says the war is affecting the imports of grain and other agricultural substances to the country.

“The issue around geopolitics is a topical issue and at this moment you would know that what is currently happening between Russia and Ukraine has affected quite a few commodities that are being used in agriculture. From a perspective of a grains, you have heard about the issues around wheat and the issues around your fuel and also in term of agricultural input such and fertilisers. We have a challenge that we have got to deal with. l cannot be felt with outside the context to say if we don’t localise our food, we run the risk of being affected by global food chain effects.”