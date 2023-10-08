Africa secures third seat on IMF Board

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Africa will soon obtain a third seat on its board of directors. This comes ahead of this week’s IMF and World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, from the 9th of October – the first gathering on the continent since 1973.

The International Monetary Fund says a seat on its executive board will give countries in Sub-Saharan Africa a louder voice.

In a similar move, the World Bank is also set to give a seat to African countries on its board.

The decisions will be made official at a meeting of the two lenders this month in Morocco.

Africa set to obtain a 3rd seat on the IMF

At the meeting, the World Bank and IMF will discuss increased calls for reform to better address debt and climate change issues in low-income countries.

The IMF executive board has 24 directors at the moment and is responsible for conducting the global lender’s day-to-day business.

As the world’s biggest economy, the United States has the most votes, followed by countries like Japan, China, and Western Europe.

However, the news of a seat on the IMF board has been overshadowed by the lender’s forecast of weak growth in sub-Saharan Africa – expected to decelerate to 3 percent this year.

On its part, the World Bank warns in its latest report that sub-Saharan Africa’s economic outlook “remains bleak” and that the region risks “a lost decade of growth” due to “rising instability. -Reporting by Isaac Lukando