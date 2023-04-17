The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan.

Kenyan President, William Ruto has asked IGAD leaders to take a firm position on the crisis to restore peace in Sudan.

Ruto spoke yesterday during a virtual meeting with IGAD Heads of State on the deteriorating situation in the country.

Those who attended the emergency session were Presidents Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

Ruto has called on the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to stop the war and return to the negotiation table.

“As IGAD and heads of state we ask for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the combatants…together with our partners on how this single matter of integration is resolved.”

The video below reports on the calls for talks as fighting in Sudan intensifies: