The heads of Sudan’s army and the country’s main paramilitary group both agreed to a three hour humanitarian pause in their fighting on Sunday afternoon proposed by the United Nations, the U.N. mission in Sudan said.

Both the army and the Rapid Support Forces also said in statements that they had agreed to the pause from 4 pm to 7pm local time.

A Reuters witness in central Khartoum said firing appeared to have subsided but gunfire could still be heard and plumes of smoke seen in the background of live broadcasts from the Sudanese capital.

Earlier, the Head of the United Nations Political Mission in Sudan Volker Perthes condemned attacks on UN and humanitarian assets in the country.

Perthes also confirmed the deaths of three World Food Programme employees in clashes that erupted in North Darfur.

The country has been plunged into chaos after a power struggle erupted between rival military factions led by opposing generals that has left at least 56 people dead.