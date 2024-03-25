IEC urges political leaders to prevent election violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Deputy CEO Masego Shiburi has emphasised the need for political party leaders to demonstrate good conduct to prevent political violence ahead of the May 29 general elections.

The 2024 election is anticipated to be the most significant and fiercely contested since the advent of democracy, with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) facing a challenging task in retaining its majority.

Shiburi highlights that the commission is collaborating closely with the Electoral Court to ensure accountability.

“We asking from the commission side for parties to act in a manner that they restrain themselves so that their followers may not perceive statements by their party leaders to be a call to violence. The code of conduct kicks in on the date on which the election is formally called by the president; it is binding on all political parties whether they sign or not. It is binding on party supporters and binding on party officials,” Shiburi states.

