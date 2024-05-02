IEC to meet with other international reps following US meeting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The IEC will in the coming days meet with other representatives of countries and the Heads of the Observation missions of the elections in South Africa.

The United States of America will not interfere with the electoral process in South Africa. This is what the US Ambassador, Reuben Brigety, told the SABC in an exclusive interview.

However, a picture of Brigety with IEC officials posted on social media after their meeting has raised eyebrows.





Dr Philani Mthembu of the Institute for Global Dialogue says this should not be an issue.

“If you want to essentially call the integrity of the IEC to question, then I am afraid that says more about political parties raising those issues than it says about the IEC itself. It says more about political parties trying to score, perhaps very quick gains, among some of the voters and trying to cast doubt on the process,” says Mthembu.

Meanwhile, the IEC is reminding South Africans that applications for special votes will close on Friday.

There are two categories of special votes. The first category are home visits, for those registered voters who are infirm or have impaired mobility. Such voters may apply to be visited at home or a place of confinement.

The second category of special votes, on the other hand, is available to any registered voter who wishes to vote early at their voting station.

South Africa goes to the polls on the 29th of this month.