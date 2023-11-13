IEC to host first registration drive on the weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold its first registration drive this weekend in preparation for next year’s general elections.

The IEC CEO, Sy Mamabolo has alluded to the fact that voter apathy amongst young people is due to their dissatisfaction with government. However, he has appealed to them to register using the online platform.

Mamabolo says, “That facility can be accessed 24/7, it’s very easy to use and you use it at your leisure. So we do want to once again, make a call to young persons to take advantage, to say to them register, because when you’re registered you have a chance to make a vote but when you are not registered even that opportunity, that you otherwise have diminishes.”

According to the IEC, of the 26.2 million registered voters for the 2021 LGE, the 18-29 age group accounts for 4 599 467 [17.54%].

A total of 5 640 330 registered 18 to 29-year-olds voted in the 2019 election.

