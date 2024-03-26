IEC identifies 42 candidates on multiple party lists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent Electoral Commission has disclosed that 42 candidates have appeared on more than one party list, implicating 39 parties in the issue.

Among them, one candidate was nominated as an independent and on a party list. The commission made this revelation after yesterday’s 17:00 deadline, by which political parties were required to inform the commission if their nominated candidates also appeared on another party’s list or were independent candidates.

The public may now inspect the lists of party and independent candidates. The lists will be available at the commission’s national, provincial and municipal offices between 09:00 and 17:00 today and tomorrow.

Furthermore, the IEC reported that a total of 14 662 candidates have been nominated to compete for the 887 seats available in the National Assembly and the nine legislatures.

The commission is set to release the final list of candidates contesting the May 29 elections on April 10, 2024.

