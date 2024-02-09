I signed Meyiwa confession as I feared for my life: Ntanzi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bongani Ntanzi, the second accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has testified in the Pretoria High Court that he signed a confession statement as he feared for his life.

Ntanzi, along with four other accused, is facing charges related to the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by accused number 1 and 2. Ntanzi is said to have made two confessions, one on the 19th of June and the second on the 24th of the same month.

Ntanzi, who was arrested on the 16th of June 2020, says two police officers came to his residence in the North West looking for someone with a different name, before being taken for questioning.

“One of them said we are looking for you Siyanda. I then asked the gentleman why are you calling me Siyanda, I’m not Siyanda. Then he requested me to bring my identity document as confirmation.”

Ntanzi says he was asked about Meyiwa and repeatedly told the officers he knew nothing about the death of the soccer captain. Ntanzi says he was taken to various locations and was allegedly assaulted and choked repeatedly with a plastic bag. He says the assault, torture and choking happened when he could not provide the police officers with the answers they were looking for.

Defence Advocate Sipho Ramosepele asks, “How did you feel when that plastic bag was placed over your head?”

Ntanzi responds, “It was hurting to me because that was the first time that was happening. Even now my Lord as I am before you, my heart was very painful. They would place the plastic and they would say they will hear from me if I wanted to talk.”

Ntanzi also claims not to know anything about the ammunition that was allegedly found while police were searching his home in Rustenburg.

“I was in the car and all I saw was them coming out and waving a plastic bag saying they found ammunition. I asked to see it and till today I have never seen that ammunition.”

Ntanzi says he had no idea what was contained in the confession statement that was handed to him by lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, and only signed to save his life.

“When they tube me, they then ask me if ‘do you still not want to tell the truth’. So he forced me to sign. I ended up signing to protect myself …”

Ntanzi is expected back on the witness stand.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 08 February 2024