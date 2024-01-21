Meyiwa murder trial resumes on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

This after one of the legal representatives in the matter fell ill in November last year, which led the matter being postponed for almost two months.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana Captain.

Police Investigating Officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda is expected back on the stand. Last year, lawyer for two of the accused, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu asked for a postponement which Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng granted.

“Mister Mngomezulu advises the court that he is not feeling well. Or he is ill and consequently he says he’s not able to continue this year with this matter. But he says he will be feeling okay next year January. For those reasons this court has no choice but to postpone this matter.”

Before proceedings were halted in November, Mngomezulu revisited the issue of the warrant of arrest for accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, to the objection of the state. This as Mngomezulu continued with the cross-examination of the lead investigator in the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

“We’ve allowed counsel to traverse this issue since yesterday. At the moment we are in the trial within a trial (about the admissibility of confession statements). My learned friend is busy with issues that belong in the main trial. The issues may be intertwined but we’d appreciate it if he could confine himself to issues of the trial within a trial,” said Advocate George Baloyi.

Before the long adjournment, Mngomezulu was also given time to sort out his papers for cross-examination after he referred Gininda to something that did not appear on the document he had handed over to the witness.