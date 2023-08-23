One of the candidates vying for the post of Public Protector says she has no fears about political parties trying to influence her.

Advocate Lynn Marais was the last of four candidates who faced questions from MPs on Wednesday.

The committee set up to select and recommend a new PP will interview the remaining four candidates on Thursday.

Marais was asked about a possible fear of political interference.

“I’m not affiliated to any political party, so, there’s no fear that political parties would try to influence me. One of the values of being a Public Protector is that one has to be fit and proper. One also has to be incorruptible. So, I am not afraid of that, for myself.”

Meanwhile, another candidate, Advocate Oliver Josie was grilled about the impression citizens would have of a Public Protector who does not participate in elections.

“To vote is a constitutional right, not to vote is also a constitutional right. So, they should look at me, who is truly independent. It adds to my independence. I spoke about the intangible state of mind earlier. It actually contributes to that state of mind.”

