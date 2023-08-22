All eight candidates shortlisted for the position of Public Protector, have been cleared as suitable to occupy the office.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee, set up to select and recommend the new PP will start interviewing the candidates on Wednesday.

The committee had screenings done to ensure candidates are cleared in terms of security, criminal records, debt records and verification of qualifications.

The successful candidate will again undergo a full security check by the State Security Agency.

Committee Secretary Vhonani Ramaano has noted that no adverse findings were picked up against anyone.

He says, “The outcome of investigations showed all were SA citizens, no dual citizenship, no defaults registered against them, no security concerns came to light during screening process.”

VIDEO: New Public Protector interviews scheduled for 23-24 August:

