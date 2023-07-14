Hundreds of people braved the winter cold while queuing along Wellington Harbour on Friday to catch a glimpse and take a photo with the Women’s World Cup Soccer trophy.

Retired US great Carli Lloyd also attended the morning fanfare telling media she believed the US team had the talent to win the tournament but it would be the hardest World Cup to win.

Lloyd added that this year’s tournament will be the ‘biggest, the best, the most competitive’ and that it will inspire young girls around the world to get involved in the sport.

The trophy is on the final leg of its tour before the tournament begins on July 20.

The trophy’s journey began in Melbourne in February and has visited all 32 participating nations as part of the tour.