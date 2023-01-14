January is one of the most stressful months of the year, in terms of finances. There are about six weeks between an early December salary payment and the end of the month in January.

Within that period, many people spend more on gifts, travel, entertainment and ride-hailing than at any other time of the year and frequently pay with credit.

January brings not only the regular monthly bills but, for parents of school or university-going children, fees, uniforms, and textbooks are added to the list.

Shafeeka Anthony, Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za, describes a website that teaches South Africans how to better manage their money.

“January is a real wake-up call for many of us because we realise that on top of the extended period to wait for our salary, in between the increases and back to school we are potentially in a sticky situation and I think the very first thing we should really be doing is, to be honest with our selves about your current situation another one is assessing your spending so looking at your bank account statements. These are harsh reminders in black and white of what’s actually happening. The next one is actually determine the bills and which one to pay first the important ones are food, rent, utilities, transport, insurance, tax, and all schooling staff.”

Yilungelo Lakho | Coping with January’s financial blues: 10 January 2023