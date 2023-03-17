Jazz Legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse has encouraged young artists to write and compose their own music just like the late Gloria Bosman did.

Mabuse has paid tribute to Bosman at her memorial service at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Friday.

Singer and jazz composer Bosman died on Tuesday after a short illness. She would have turned 50 in October this year.

Mabuse says she has joined other jazz greats that have passed on. “Use your God-given talent, write those songs, so that you can serve us. She’s smiling at all of us, she says I’m in good company. I’m performing with Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Sibongile Khumalo, Dorothy Masuku, and Sophie Mgcina, all of them are accepting Gloria for who she was to us. Thank you for your time Sisi.”

Another jazz legend, Abgail Khubeka says she stands as a proud mother who mentored Bosman. “I can proudly say I brought that girl up and I am profound and grateful to have been able to do that. I have worked with Gloria, and I have worked with a lot of wonderful people. I have been blessed. And I stand here proud because when I see Gloria. I took the baton and ngfundisa abancane.”

VIDEO | The late jazz maestro Gloria Bosman memorial service at the Soweto Theatre:

Multi-faceted artist

Fellow jazz musician McCoy Mrubata pays tribute to the jazz singer and composer the best way he knows how. Mrubata says he met Bosman in the 80s, and when she opened her mouth to sing, he knew she was destined for great heights.

“I met Gloria in the late 80s and early 90s we did work in the Market Theater. It was evident even then because she was still a teenager that she was destined for bigger things to be among the best in the world.”

Jazz broadcaster and friend Nothemba Madumo has described the late Gloria Bosman as a multi-faceted artist who was strong yet still vulnerable.

“As a mother, as a daughter, as a lover, as a leader, as a mentor, she was the strength yet vulnerable. All my moments with Gloria throughout the years were very glorious and my conversations with her, off and on air were full of fun. They were hilarious yet so profound and impactful at the same time. Our love, appreciation and admiration of each other were real but very rewarding.”

Jazz maestro Bosman will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery on Sunday.