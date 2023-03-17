The renowned Jazz composer and singer Gloria Bosman’s memorial service will be held at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Bosman (50) has been described as an artist of great distinction died on Tuesday after a short illness.

She will be remembered for her versatile voice that was able to blend different genres such as gospel, jazz, rock and Afro pop.

Gloria Bosman.

We were young, early 20’s forging rebellious careers with music made in bedrooms and garages. We had no idea what we were doing and Gloria was already a jazz singer. pic.twitter.com/4ydko7fQ2y — Daughter of the Soil (@thandiswamazwai) March 16, 2023

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered – Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023

So vibrant, super amazing and exceptionally inspiring – now gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Gloria Bosman. May her vibrant soul #RIP #RIPGloriaBosman💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/s4sousl0rc — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 14, 2023

Sad to learn about the passing of #GloriaBosman. Got to know her thru @siphohotstix, when I wanted to featured young unknown talent on #FeliciaShow,

Sipho sent me Gloria who was studying at Pretoria Tech. She blew us away. Gloria became a regular on my show with @LalombaMusic https://t.co/zvMCdk4mCY pic.twitter.com/CihcHRfmOl — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) March 14, 2023

At the time of her death, Bosman was a Board member of the Southern African Music Rights Organisation.

She will be buried on Sunday.

Jazz singer Gloria Bosman is to be laid to rest on Sunday: