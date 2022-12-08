The Hockey World Cup commences next month in India.

South Africa’s men’s hockey team is among the 16 teams that will be heading to the Asian country for the global field hockey showpiece.

The team’s interim coach Cheslyn Gie from Gqeberha is confident his charges will more than make up the numbers.

Gie himself is stepping up, as he was the assistant coach for the team at the 2020 Olympics.

He believes his players will produce positive results and reach play-off stages.

Gie says, “There is a massive jump from club or university, the game is played at a different pace. Fortunately, I have travelled all over the world, so I have seen conditions around the world. Most of my players compete in Europe which is a massive plus for coaching staff, players need no motivation, they know what is expected of them.”

The next generation of hockey stars is also primed and ready.

Twenty-one-year-old Kamva Dyakala is touted as a future big name. He currently keeps goal for the under-21 national side.

South African hockey has so much faith in his abilities.

Dyakala says he does not want to impose pressure on himself but is adamant to represent his country one day.

“Yes, I loved to represent my country, but I just want to take baby steps and learn as much as I can. Age allows me and I did very well when we were in Malaysia and I am still young.”