Thembinkosi Maphumulo, father of the late music icon Mampintsha, has poured out his heart as he said his final goodbye to his late son.

Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering from a second stroke.

Mampintsha’s dad pays tribute:

Addressing mourners, celebrities and dignitaries at Mampintsha’s funeral service in Durban, Maphumulo said it was always his son’s dream to be a successful musician.

“He was a blessing. From a very young age, it has always been his dream to be a musician. He told us very early in his life that his love was for music. There was nothing we could do about it because he was passionate about it. Yes, we were against it but as time went by, we realised that he was called for this.”

Below is the live stream of his funeral:

The 40-year-old Mamphintsha passed away in a hospital last weekend. He leaves behind his wife Babes Wodumo and a child. His fans say they will not only miss the icon for his music but also for his bubbly nature and carefree spirit.

“I will miss Mamphitsha for his band, his music, I was his biggest fan. I am not well since he left. I was also a dancer; his dance moves inspired me. I had a dream that one day I will be part of his dancer,” says one fan.

“He was the kind of a person that was able to crack jokes and his jokes were healing. His dance moves. As a youth, we were really inspired by him. We looked up to him, we have lost a great icon”, another fan explains.

“I will remember him for his bubbly nature. He had vibes and we will miss him”, a fan says.