Religious leaders in Durban have hailed the late award-winning artist Mandla Maphumulo, known by the stage name Mampintsha, for his role in shaping the youth of South Africa through his music.

Mampintsha’s memorial service is due to be held at Bishop Vusi Dube’s eThekwini Community Church in the Durban CBD on Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old Mampintsha passed away in a Durban hospital last weekend.

Religious leaders have joined KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube for a prayer at Mampintsha’s home in Westville. Bishop Vusi Dube describes him as a role model.

“One must really appreciate the role he played in shaping the youth of South Africa through his music, rural and urban. Especially when we had functions, he would motivate the youth on the way they should carry themselves. One must say his music has made a great impact and was a role model. Not for us in KZN but also in South Africa.”

VIDEO | KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks to SABC News’ Jayde Paulse at the Maphumulo home:

Meanwhile, some people are questioning the hype on social media about Mampintsha in light of allegations a few years ago that he allegedly assaulted his wife.

Mampintsha’s sister Zandile Maphumulo says what happened in the marriage is private.

“Many people are saying that you know why we are singing tributes to Mampintsha, why are we celebrating at the backdrop of what occurred two years ago with gender-based violence and the both of them taking each other to court when a video surfaced of him assaulting Babes. But that people are saying that this is a time to reflect the artist that he was.”

VIDEO | Mampintsha’s sister Zandile Maphumulo speaks to Jayde Paulse: