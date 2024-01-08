Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test Cricket

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South African wicket-keeper, Heinrich Klaasen, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

He will continue in his role as a specialist batter and wicket-keeper for the national limited overs team.

The 32-year-old featured in four test matches for South Africa between 2019 and 2023.

Klaasen made his test debut in India and went on to represent his country in Australia and twice played against the West Indies last summer.

In a statement, Klaasen said it was a very difficult decision to make because test cricket is by far his favourite format of the game.