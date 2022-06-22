The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level one warning for heavy rains with a possibility of flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape including the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The warning for flooding will be mainly for areas along the south coast between Storms River and Gqeberha from Thursday evening into Friday morning. Weather Service forecaster Ayabonga Tshungwana says a high-pressure system with a cut-off low over Western Cape is a cause for concern.

“We are expecting it to cause some showers and rain along the south coast, more heavier between storms river and Port Elizabeth in the evening where South African Weather Service have issued a yellow level warning for possible heavy rainfall. And the South African Weather Service has also issued a yellow level one warning for possible snowfall over the areas including Elundini , Matatielle and Sakhisizwe, where we expect snow accumulation to cause mountain passes being closed.”

