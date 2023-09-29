Drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay breathed a sigh of relief after sporadic rainfall in the catchment areas in recent months led to an increase in dam levels.

Some dams even reached acceptable levels for the first time in years.

The biggest dam supplying the metro, Kouga Dam, reached the 96,91% mark on Thursday for the first time since 2019.

