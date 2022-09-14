Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Hawks have taken over the investigation into the murder of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen.

Romay van Rooyen was found murdered in her home near Muizenberg in (Cape Town), at the weekend. The body of the 50-year-old Magistrate was found by a relative.

Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, in the district and regional courts, before becoming a State Advocate in the Western Cape High Court. No arrests have been made yet in connection with her murder.

Cele was speaking outside the deceased’s home, where he visited the family to convey condolences.

“Our prize would be to find out what happened that day and who did it. Here we are now, we can’t bring her back, but it would be good for somebody to answer one day, why did it happen? Why did that person do it and we are just here to pay our respects and pass our condolences,” says Cele.

‘Huge loss’

The family of the magistrate says her death has been a huge loss for them. Her brother, Tasswell van Rooyen, says she was an inspiration for everyone in their family.

“Romay kind of broke the stereotype with regards to women in our family. She was the first one to go to university, she was the first one that got a degree, and she was just determined. I remember back in the day, most women just worked in the textile industry, and she was very determined not to work there, and she said I’m going to study further and I’m going to study law, and she was very passionate about her family.”

A memorial service for Van Rooyen is planned for next Tuesday — and a funeral service is expected to be held next Saturday.

Hawks take over investigation of Magistrate Romay Van Rooyen’s murder: