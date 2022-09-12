The police in the Western Cape are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen. Her body was discovered at her home in Muizenberg at the weekend.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Service says the safety of judicial officers is paramount.

The Muizenberg police say currently there is no suspect apprehended in connection with the death of Romay van Rooyen, who was found murdered in her home this weekend.

The lifeless body of the 50-year-old magistrate was found by a relative in her Marina Da Gama home.

“According to reports, the victim was found in her house by a family member. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Muizenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. It was established during the investigation of the crime scene that the victim’s vehicle is missing. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Sgt. Wesley Twigg: SAPS Western Cape.

Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997 in the district and regional courts before becoming a State Advocate in the Western Cape High Court. In 2016 she became an acting Magistrate, presided at various Courts in the province.

In 2021, she was permanently appointed as an additional Magistrate for the Vredenburg Court.

Video: Police in Western Cape investigate death of Magistrate Romay van Rooyen

According to the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Service, the safety of judicial personnel is of the utmost importance. In expressing his condolences, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has called on criminal justice system players to bring the perpetrators to book swiftly.

“The safety of our judicial officers remains an utmost priority. Magistrate Van Rooyen’s untimely passing is a devastating loss to our judiciary and our courts. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and colleagues,” says Chrispin Phiri for the Ministry of Justice & Correctional Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPS crime stop number on 08600 10 111.