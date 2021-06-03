Gupta associate, former officials to appear in court for fraud

An associate of the Gupta family and three former heads of the Free State Department of Agriculture are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges including money laundering and fraud.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate confirmed the arrests of the high-profile businessman along with three former officials on Wednesday.

It is not clear if the arrests are linked to the failed multi-million rand Estina Dairy Farm at Vrede in the Free State.

NPA Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says the four were arrested in the Free State, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

“There are serious allegations which need to be investigated by the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and any other appropriate authority and be finalised without delay.”

