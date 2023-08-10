The trial of the former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused is set to continue in the High Court in Durban on Thursday.

They are being tried in connection with a R320 million waste removal tender.

Gumede and 21 others are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in relation to a Durban Solid Waste tender.

A retired official of the Durban Solid Waste testified earlier in the week, that the former municipal manager, Sipho Nzuza, who is also standing trial had forced him to sign-off on questionable invoices.

The former official who may not be named, has testified that the amount the metro was invoiced for, did not correspond to the work that was performed.

In July, the state expressed concerns over the safety of its witnesses and initiated risk assessments to determine if any protection measures are required.

While media outlets are allowed to report on court proceedings, they are strictly prohibited from recording or broadcasting any audio or visual content.

Moreover, the court has prohibited the identification of witnesses and their personal information.

Additionally, the use of cellphones is banned inside the courtroom during the trial.

Zandile Gumede’s fraud and corruption trial

