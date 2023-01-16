Police are investigating a case of keeping vicious dogs after a 44-year-old man from Verulam north of Durban was badly mauled by two Pit bulls. Lazarus Appelsamy was walking home with a friend on Sunday when the dogs allegedly jumped over a gate and attacked him.

Reaction Unit of South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram says Appalsamy lost an eye in the attack.

“Two Pit bulls were attacking two men that were walking on the road, and they were extensively injured. Paramedics took these two men to the hospital. One remain in a critical condition and the second one was discharged later. The man lost his eye ball and suffer injuries to his left and right arms and legs. And was bitten extensively on his face. Both Pit bulls were removed by the owner to the back yard and the criminal case is being investigated.”

Are strict regulations necessary for owning Pit bulls as pets?