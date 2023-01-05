The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League chairperson in Limpopo, Tony Rachuene is calling on the government to tighten the laws against the acquisition of pit bull dogs.

Rachuene was speaking outside the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court, west of Polokwane, where the owner of two pit bulls was appearing.

62-year-old Nchabeleng Masebe had his culpable homicide case postponed to Thursday next week. The court also heard that Masebe possesses two identity documents, one from South Africa and the other for Zimbabwe.

His two dogs mauled a 43-year-old woman Melitah Sekole to death.

Rachuene says the ownership of pit bulls should be regulated. We can’t continue like this. Something must happen. South African government must tighten the laws and protect us against this monster.”

A big crowd turned up at the court to have a glimpse at the accused. The courtroom couldn’t accommodate all the people; some had to wait outside the court. Families of the deceased and the accused were allowed inside.

During the court appearance, the accused, Masebe, looked calm. He has been in custody since his arrest last week. He has been charged with culpable homicide.

Case postponed

Outside the court, the family of the deceased woman has reacted to the court proceedings. Family spokesperson, Thuso Phala says they accept the postponement.

“At least there is something happening. I think the Police, the Prosecutor and the investigating officer are doing their best because we wouldn’t have been disappointed if he got bail. Him roaming around while we are still going to bury on Saturday, it would have been sad to us,” says Phala.

Some community members are calling on the court not to grant the accused bail, saying he does not show any remorse.

A community member adds, “Masebe has not shown any remorse because up until today he had not sent any family representative to Melita Sekola’s family to say I’m sorry….. The situation is disturbing, she left young kids, she was such a sweet soul, a Christian and a peaceful person.”

Sekola will be buried at her home village of Makgato on Saturday.