Deputy President Paul Mashatile says most of government’s programmes are focusing on addressing challenges faced by young people.

Mashatile was answering questions from MPs in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

On Friday the country will be commemorating June 16 National Youth Day under the theme: ‘Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future’. Responding to a questions about youth unemployment, Mashatile said government’s interventions will be mainly focused on young people.

Land reform

Meanwhile, the Deputy President says government will be implementing targeted programmes to empower the vulnerable groups in the its efforts on land reform and agricultural support.

Mashatile outlined programmes in place to address both financial and technical support to emerging farmers as part of fast-tracking the land reform process.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has an oral Q and A session in the National Council of Provinces: