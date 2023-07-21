The Social Development Department says it wants to extend the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant for another two years.

The grant, which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been extended to March 2024.

The department’s Deputy Director-General Brenda Sibeko says the grant remains temporary.

“We think it should be extended because the reasons have not changed, there is still poverty, hunger and unemployment in the country. The people who are accessing that grant are showing us every month when we look at their income levels that they have less than R624 in their accounts.

“Of course, it must be increased, the R350 has not been increased for three years. The value has been eroded by inflation over that period. So, we think it must be increased to keep up with inflation and for it to be enough to at least buy a basket of food for the month,” Sibeko explains.

Over 10 million people, who applied to receive the new round of R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant in April, were not paid over two months.

