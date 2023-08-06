The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government is on track in keeping the promises it made with regards to the country’s Energy Action Plan.

He was speaking in Pretoria at his weekly media update on the state of the national grid in light of the country’s energy crisis.

Ramokgopa says over 50% of his department’s work is either complete or on track.

He says, “For us that is a big positive, so about eight of these actions that the president had set out in the Energy Action Plan, we have completed those actions. Twenty of these actions are on track which means that we are in keeping with the timelines that we have set for ourselves, the timelines that we made in public. So, to remain on track, if anything we would want to deliver much earlier than promised, but the measure is around what was the initial timelines that we set for ourselves and how are we doing against those timelines.”

