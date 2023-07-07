Some political parties in parliament are blaming the government for failing to effectively combat the scourge of illegal mining in South Africa.

This was after the gas leak in Gauteng, allegedly linked to illegal mining operations.

COPE National Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says had the government heeded the calls for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force to fight illegal mining, this challenge could have been defeated.

“These zama-zamas are a law unto themselves. Communities are traumatised. The disaster of a gas leak in Boksburg, where 17 people lost their lives, could have been avoided if the government had listened to us when we were calling upon the government, when we were calling to deploy the South African National Defence Force to assist the police in routing out this illegal mining. But the government did not listened.”

Efforts to combat illegal mining: Makhosonke Buthelezi:

Meanwhile, no police have been deployed to the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Friday. This comes after 17 people died following a nitric oxide gas leak on Wednesday night.

The gas originated from a cylinder at a shack where suspected illegal miners worked.

Taxis are parked at the entrance of the informal settlement, while some residents can be seen doing their laundry. Children are playing on the gravel as life is returning to normal.

The Boksburg community is still reeling in shock as they try to come to terms with the deaths.

Boksburg Gas Leak | Residents say they reported the incident earlier to authorities: