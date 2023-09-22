The George Municipality in the Western Cape has urged the public to take heed of the weather warnings for this weekend as well as the possibility of more big waves.

Last week, giant waves bashed the coastline, causing damage and leaving one person dead.

All beaches have been reopened following clean-up operations. However, the municipality says if the water level rises again, the beaches will be closed.

South African Weather Services forecaster, Hennie Grobler, says over 100 millimetres of rain as well as heavy winds are expected over several parts of the Western Cape, including the Garden Route.

“It seems like another Yellow Level 2 and Orange Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms. And with this Level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms are expected over the Central Karoo area, northern parts of Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town as well as over the Langebaan area. And that will occur from Sunday evening.”